    (PHOTO) Kylie Jenner gets trolled for her 'Nude', ‘Bloody Picture’; check out netizens reaction

    First Published Nov 10, 2021, 11:41 AM IST
    This year, reality TV star Kylie Jenner took Halloween over the top by sharing a nude, drenched in fake blood picture on her social media page which didn't go well with her fans

    Kylie Jenner has been under fire ever since she posted a picture on her Instagram story of an ambulance trying to make its way through the crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Later she issued an official statement after receiving major flak for post.
     

    Kylie said that she and her partner Travis Scott are broken and devastated by the deaths at the event in Houston. According to reports, at least eight people died, and hundreds were injured as the crowd surged last week.

    A few weeks ago, Kylie was under the radar for her Halloween post. This year Kylie Jenner has taken Halloween, which was on October 30, a bit too seriously. This year, she decided to get a bloody photoshoot done and share the pictures with her fans on her Instagram page. 

    In her picture, she is seen nude drenched in fake blood and in no time, her fans and followers started commenting section and trolled Kylie. The picture has also unleashed a meme fest and many pointed out it is very disturbing. “This needs a warning (sic),” a user wrote. “Honestly I find this really disturbing since she’s pregnant (sic),” another user wrote.

    Ahead of Halloween, Kylie Jenner also launched a limited-edition makeup collection called Nightmare On Elm Street collaboration. The 24-year-old billionaire shared new pictures from the photoshoot of her forthcoming brand collaboration.
     

    Kylie is pregnant with her second baby with Travis Scott. Kyile and Scott are also parents to Stormi Webster, who was born in 2018.

    Besides being a reality TV star, Kylie Jenner is also a model and makeup mogul; she is a founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

