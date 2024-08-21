Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner BEST bikini photos: Kim Kardashian's sister shares hottest swimsuit collection from her brand Khy

    Beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed is ablaze with her latest posts, which are raising the temperature. The reality star uploaded a carousel of photos from her current Khy swimwear collection.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie Jenner works pure magic to provide a stunning fashion moment. One might argue that she inherited this genetically from her Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them, especially her mother, Kris Jenner and sister, Kim Kardashian, are recognised for their stunning jet-setting style.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This time, Kylie has lived up to her reputation by dishing out the ideal swimsuit moment from her closet, leaving the globe in awe of her fashion game.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie Jenner was photographed sporting a sheen-covered monokini. The swimsuit, which had a keyhole cutout plunging U-neckline, was held behind her neck with straps that began in a crisscross design across her chest.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This swimsuit is from Kylie's new satin range, which will be released under her swimwear business Khy. The business magnate looked great in the swimsuit, which had cuts on her waistline and transitioned into a bikini-style bottom half that fitted her torso waist downward.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie donned only a pair of silver hoops as her accessories for the day, allowing her swimsuit to take centre stage. Kylie's hair and makeup were chaotic salon-style, which she flipped for different pictures as the cameras went 'click-click'.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She kept her foundation dewy and glowing, adding feathery brows, a contoured and highlighted face, a bit of blush on the apples of her cheeks, wispy mascara-filled lashes, and a peachy-pink lip gloss to complete the look.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Trust Kylie Jenner to tick all the sartorial boxes with her monokini-clad moment ahead of Khy's satin collection. Kylie had previously launched her swimwear brand. Her last CD, Kylie Swim in 2021, was not well received by her fans. With this new collection, she intends to increase demand for her swimsuit items.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her fans seem to be equally excited about the launch, with one Instagram user commenting, "This shade is stunning. Another user wrote, "Kylie is so gorgeous here as on every photos."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How will I know if I never try? Jacqueline Fernandez teases an exciting reveal through cryptic Instagram post RBA

    'How will I know if I never try?' Jacqueline Fernandez teases exciting reveal through cryptic Instagram post

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry dmn

    "Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi anr

    Cinema is my passion, will die if I can't act: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Prabhas 'Darling', 'Eeshwar' to re-release on his 45th birthday; Reports ATG

    Prabhas' 'Darling', 'Eeshwar' to re-release on his 45th birthday; Reports

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football German legend Manuel Neuer retires from international football, goalkeeper says decision wasn't easy (WATCH) snt

    German legend Manuel Neuer retires from international football, goalkeeper says decision wasn't easy (WATCH)

    football 'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era snt

    'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era

    football Ilkay Gundogan net worth: Manchester City midfielder's salary & stats scr

    Ilkay Gundogan net worth: Manchester City midfielder's salary & stats

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8 dmn

    Weather: IMD revises rain alert in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts, yellow alert in 8

    Georgina Rodriguez HOT photos: Know how much Cristiano Ronaldo pay his girlfriend every month RBA

    Georgina Rodriguez HOT photos: Know how much Cristiano Ronaldo pay his girlfriend every month

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon