    Khushbu Sundar on Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, whom she met two weeks ago (Exclusive)

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Vijay Babu, the founder of the film production business Friday Film House and the director of six films is in the news for alleged rape, sexual and physical abuse of an actress, says reports.

    Women Against Sexual Harassment, a Facebook page started by a Malayalam actor who has filed a police case against actor-producer Vijay Babu for alleged rape, sexual and physical assault, has posted her testimony. The declaration came a day after Vijay Babu denied all claims against him and named the complainant on a Facebook Live in violation of the law. He referred to himself as the case's "true victim."
     

    The actor said in a complaint filed with the Kochi Police on April 22 that Babu had reportedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions while promising her a role in his films. Babu allegedly raped her at his Kochi home, she said.

    A few weeks ago, Vijay was at CII's event, Dakshin South Indian media and Entertainment Summit, where he met some big celebs of the South Film Industry like Suhasini Hasan (Maniratnam), Lissy Lakshmi, Khushbu Sundar and many more. 
     

    Also, Vijay Babu was one of the speakers at the event. Asianet Newsable contacted actress turned politician Khushbu Sundar for her reaction as she met him just two weeks ago about the views. Khushbu politely said, "I don't want to comment on this because I just met him, Vijay Babu, once at that event. Before that, I don't know him at all,"

    "Hence, I can't pass a judgement or a comment until and unless I know the person well," concluded Kushboo. Talking about the case, Vijay Babu is accused of sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and wilfully inflicting harm under sections 376, 506, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Also Read: Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu's net worth, family, education and more

    The case has been filed with the City Commissioner's office in Ernakulam. "I respect the law of the nation, but I am the victim, and my identity has been revealed. Why shouldn't the other party's identity be revealed as well? "In a blatant breach of the law, Vijay claims and names the young actor in his Live broadcast. He claims she was cast in one of his films after an audition, and that he had never 'chatted with her' during that period. Also Read: Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

