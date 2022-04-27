Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session

    According to the complaint, Vijay Babu committed the crime under the pretext of promising the victim movie parts.

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    Vijay Babu, a Malayalam actor and producer, has been charged with sexual assault by Kerala Police. Ernakulam South Police filed the case in response to a woman's allegation.

    The complaint was received on April 22, according to the police. According to the complaint, Vijay Babu allegedly sexually abused the plaintiff in a Kochi flat. She claimed in her complaint that the accused committed the offence more than once.

    According to the allegation, Vijay Babu committed the crime on the pretext of offering roles in movies. Police are yet to question or arrest Babu.

    The actor, however, decided to take matters into his own hands and held a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly revealed the complainant's name and pretended to be the victim. According to a story in Onmanorama, the actor claims he is the true victim and plans to pursue a defamation suit. He further stated that he is prepared to face the repercussions if the complainant's identity is revealed.

    Also Read: Vijay Babu's net worth, family, salary and more

    According to the magazine, he also stated that he will not let her go that easy and that he will launch a counter-suit that will not be minor. He went on to say that he could reveal the proof he has, but that he won't because he doesn't want to hurt her family. Vijay Babu stated that he had no one but his wife, mother, sisters, and friends to answer to.

    Also Read: Who is Vijay Babu? Rape case registered against Malayalam actor (Read details)

    Vijay Babu is a Malayalam film director, actor, and entrepreneur. Friday Film House was founded by him. Babu has appeared in a number of well-known films, including Peruchaji (2014), Adu (2015), Muddugau (2016), Adu 2 (2017), Home (2021), and others. 

    As the producer of 'Philips and The Monkey Pen,' he also received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film.
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Watch Here is how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family drb

    Watch: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Kartik Aaryan Kaira Advani film makes fans miss Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film makes fans miss Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan

    Recent Stories

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Thanjavur Several killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession-dnm

    Thanjavur: 11 killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say

    Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for body shaming drb

    Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for ‘body shaming’

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon