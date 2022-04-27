Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session

According to the complaint, Vijay Babu committed the crime under the pretext of promising the victim movie parts.

Vijay Babu, a Malayalam actor and producer, has been charged with sexual assault by Kerala Police. Ernakulam South Police filed the case in response to a woman's allegation.

The complaint was received on April 22, according to the police. According to the complaint, Vijay Babu allegedly sexually abused the plaintiff in a Kochi flat. She claimed in her complaint that the accused committed the offence more than once.

According to the allegation, Vijay Babu committed the crime on the pretext of offering roles in movies. Police are yet to question or arrest Babu.

The actor, however, decided to take matters into his own hands and held a Facebook Live session in which he allegedly revealed the complainant's name and pretended to be the victim. According to a story in Onmanorama, the actor claims he is the true victim and plans to pursue a defamation suit. He further stated that he is prepared to face the repercussions if the complainant's identity is revealed.

According to the magazine, he also stated that he will not let her go that easy and that he will launch a counter-suit that will not be minor. He went on to say that he could reveal the proof he has, but that he won't because he doesn't want to hurt her family. Vijay Babu stated that he had no one but his wife, mother, sisters, and friends to answer to.

Vijay Babu is a Malayalam film director, actor, and entrepreneur. Friday Film House was founded by him. Babu has appeared in a number of well-known films, including Peruchaji (2014), Adu (2015), Muddugau (2016), Adu 2 (2017), Home (2021), and others.

As the producer of 'Philips and The Monkey Pen,' he also received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film.

