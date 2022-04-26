Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay Babu's net worth, family, salary and more

    First Published Apr 26, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

    Malayalam actor and filmmaker Vijay Babu's net worth was estimated to be about $1 million ( more than Rs 7.6 cr) in 2021.

    Following a complaint from a Kozhikode resident, a FIR has been filed against Malayalam actor and filmmaker Vijay Babu. The Ernakulam South police have filed a case. The lady allegedly said she was repeatedly raped at her Ernakulam home to secure a part in one of his films. The victim filed a police report against Vijay Babu on April 22. According to reports, Babu has yet to be questioned by the police.
     

    Vijay, 46 was born in Kollam on May 14, 1976. His father's name is Subash Chandra Babu, and his mother's name is Maya Babu. Vijayalakshmi Suraj is his sister's name. Besides acting, Babu is also a producer, entrepreneur, and media executive. According to reports, Vijay Babu is married to Smitha Vijay.

    Vijay attended St. Jude School in Kollam and Loyola College in Chennai for his education. In Mumbai, he began his media career with STAR India. Later he left his join and started his own business in Dubai. 
     

    After a few years of successful entrepreneurship, he joined Asianet and Sitara TV in Hyderabad as the COO. Vijay returned to Kerala in 2009 as the Vice President of Surya TV. He left the media in 2013 to pursue a career as an actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry. Babu’s net worth was $1 Million approx in 2021 which is more than Rs 7.6cr.

    Vijay Babu is a Malayalam film director, actor, and entrepreneur. Friday Film House was founded by him. Babu has appeared in a number of well-known films, including Peruchaji (2014), Adu (2015), Muddugau (2016), Adu 2 (2017), Home (2021), and others. Philips & the Monkey Pen won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film (Producer) for his production firm. Also Read: Who is Vijay Babu? Rape case registered against Malayalam actor (Read details)

