Kriti Sanon to Khushi Kapoor, celebs spotted in the city

A host of celebrities were also seen attending the premiere Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kriti Sanon was seen outside the Maddock officer in Mumbai on Thursday. Kriti’s all-brown attire made her look spectacular as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Khushi Kapoor was leaving a restaurant in Juhu when she was snapped by the photographers. The star kid and younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi was swarmed by little kids as she walked towards her car.

Sidharth Malhotra went to Dharma Production’s office in Mumbai. The actor carried off a casual look as he was snapped from a distance in a grey full-sleeved shirt with black pants.

Esha Gupta’s checkered blue and white pants are something we are absolutely in love with. The black crop top made her look hotter. The actress had a pampering session at a salon, post which she was clicked by the photographers.

Salman Khan wore a classic black t-shirt with blue denim at the premiere of ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. This film will hit the theatres on Friday, November 26.

Aayush Sharma along with his wife Arpita Khan attended the premiere of ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. The premiere was held at PVR Cinemas in Juhu. Aayush has acted in this film along with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. The former had been running pillar to post for the promotions of the film.

Genelia D’Souza was also present at the film’s premiere. She wore a pink and white striped shirt and paired it with blue jeans. Genelia completed her look with statement earrings and kept her hair open.

In a classic denim jacket with a white top, Madhuri Dixit was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The ‘Dhak-dhak’ girl has always been a favourite of the photographers and never leaves her style, every time she steps out.