    Jungkook birthday: Curious about BTS’ youngest members' net worth? Here’s all you need to know

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Wondering how much net worth BTS’ ‘Golden Maknae’ towers? Here is everything you need to know about Jungkook and the kind of money he makes at such a young age. Jungkook, who recently collaborated with singer Charlie Puth, is among the most searched members of the K-pop band.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Korean pop sensation band BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook is celebrating his 25th birthday today, on September 1. Jungkook is also known as the ‘Golden Maknea’ wherein maknae in Korean means ‘youngest person in a group’. Despite being the youngest, he is one of the most searched members of the group. Jungkook not only have immense popularity across the world but also has an impressive towering net worth that will blow your mind.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    If a report in the South China Morning Post is to be believed, then Jungkook has a net worth of USD 20 million. He has co-produced BTS music; not only that, but he has also been involved in the making of songs such as ‘Love is Not Over’ and ‘Magic Shop’.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    There are other reports also such as that of Seoul Space which claimed that Jungkook’s estimated net worth for the year 2022 is $26 million USD, which is expected to go up as high as $28 million USD.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    Jungkook is the main vocalist for BTS. The young music sensation has appeared on several popular Korean TV shows such as 2016’s Flower Crew and Celebrity Bromance.

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    For the unversed, Jungkook’s real name is ‘Jeon Jungkook’. He joined BTS in the year 2013 at the young age of 16. He joined the band as its youngest member, the lead dancer, vocalist and sub-rapper.

