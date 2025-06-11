SpaceX has postponed the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS carrying Shubhanshu Shukla after detecting an LOx leak in the Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will be rescheduled after repairs and range clearance, says the company.

New Delhi: The launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed after SpaceX detected a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak during post-static fire booster inspections. Originally scheduled for 5:30 pm IST on Wednesday, the mission has been delayed to allow for necessary repairs. A new launch date will be confirmed once repairs are complete and the launch range becomes available.

LOx leak prompts Falcon 9 stand-down

SpaceX confirmed the delay in a post on X, stating, “Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the Space Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post-static fire booster inspections. Once complete and pending Range availability we will share a new launch date.”

Shubhanshu Shukla to fly aboard delayed Ax-4 mission

The mission features a four-member crew, including Indian Air Force test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla. His participation is part of India’s broader objective to gain human spaceflight experience ahead of the Gaganyaan programme, which will mark the nation’s first crewed space mission. The other crew members include American astronaut Peggy Whitson (commander), Polish engineer Slawosz Uznanski, and Hungarian researcher Tibor Kapu.

Science-focused 14-day ISS stay planned

Once launched, the Axiom-4 crew will spend approximately 14 days aboard the ISS. During their stay, they will conduct over 60 scientific experiments contributed by researchers from more than 30 countries. These include seven Indian experiments covering topics such as metabolic disorders, muscle and plant growth in microgravity, microbial activity, cognitive response, and materials testing.

Dragon capsule to reach ISS in 28 hours

SpaceX's Dragon capsule, designated C213, is expected to reach the ISS roughly 28 hours after liftoff. Upon completing their mission, the crew will undock and return to Earth, landing in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.

India allocates Rs 548 crore for Axiom-4 participation

India's Department of Space has invested significantly in the mission, with expenditures reaching Rs 413 crore by December 2024. An additional Rs 135 crore is budgeted for the current fiscal year, taking the total to approximately Rs 548 crore (about $64 million). While ISRO, Axiom Space, and NASA have not officially disclosed total mission costs, these figures have been sourced from the Department of Space’s annual budget reports.