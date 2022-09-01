HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

Kiara Advani looked like a glam goddess in a red hot slit gown that she opted to wear for the 67th Filmfare awards that were held recently. Check out her pictures in which she is flaunting her legs.

One of the actors from the Hindi film industry who always make our hearts flutter with joy in her appearances is Kiara Advani. Call her pretty, hot or by any other similar adjective, Kaira stands true to each one of them. The actor was attending the 67th Filmfare Awards when she made a striking appearance in a red statement gown. The stunning red ensemble came with a thigh-high slit that made her stand out on the red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2022.

Kiara Advani passed our vibe check in the red gown which marked her red-carpet moment. She looked nothing less than a goddess in that gorgeous crimson gown, the creation of an international designer.

The statemen gown was a creation of designer Mark Bumgarner. Kiara Advani flaunted her sexy toned legs through the dramatic slit that the gown had.

The gown fit perfectly on Kaira Advani’s body, wrapping every curve of her while giving a stunning silhouette. She shared these pictures on her social media which, since the time they were posted, have set the internet on fire.

