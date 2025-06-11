Gauri Khan, a leading interior designer, shares timeless design advice, unveils her first experience centre in Delhi, and emphasizes authenticity, creativity, and client-centric spaces in her design philosophy.

Gauri Khan is one of the leading interior designers in India. In a career spanning over 13 years, she has curated unique and aesthetically pleasing spaces for many clients, including Karan Johar's penthouse terrace, Falguni and Shane Peacock's stores, and Ananya Panday's first home in Mumbai.

Gauri's journey in this creative field began with renovating her own home, Mannat, where she discovered her passion for transforming spaces and giving them a beautiful touch. And since then, she has been winning hearts with her design prowess.

Many aspiring designers look up to her as an inspiration. Interestingly, for them, Gauri shared valuable advice in an interview with ANI.

Urging the budding designers never to lose their individuality, Gauri said, "Stay true to your instincts and don't get lost in trends. Good design is timeless, and your individuality is your biggest strength."

Gauri also opened up about the important factors she keeps in mind before starting any project.

"I would say the first thing is to understand what the client needs, their story, and their lifestyle. I think every project needs to feel authentic to the people who will live in it," she emphasised.

Gauri, who often juggles multiple cities for work, surprised Delhiites on Tuesday with the launch of her first-ever Gauri Designs experience centre in the National Capital, which is a by-appointment only service.

Sharing her vision behind creating this experience centre, Gauri explained, "The idea was to create something immersive. I wanted it to feel like a home where you can walk through, touch, feel, and experience Gauri Khan Designs. Every piece, every corner, is designed to spark emotion and inspire imagination."

"The lifestyle zones really stand out, as they allow one to see how the pieces fit into the real setting. And it is not just about showcasing furniture, it is also about creating stories through the space. Especially our customized furniture, it brings in freedom to co-create, it brings in freedom to co-create with clients," she added.





The Experience Centre has been envisioned as a curated home with a warm, elegant, and intimate aesthetic that brings Gauri Khan's celebrated design philosophy to life.

Every corner, every piece, and every texture in the space reflects her distinctive blend of glamour, sophistication, and comfort.

