Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, stars visit Arpit Khan-Aayush Sharma’s home for Ganpati darshan

From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Arbaaz Khan and many others attended Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Wednesday, August 31, a number of celebrities visited Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan. Every year, Salman Khan would welcome Ganpati Bappa at his residence during the 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. However, for the last few years, Ganesh idols were being installed not at the Galaxy Apartments, but at his baby sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma’s residence. This year too, the couple welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home and invited all their families and friends from the industry to visit Bappa and seek his blessings. Among those who arrived for the darshan on the first day were Salman and Katrina Kaif with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

Salman Khan: It is a known fact that Salman Khan is a very big devotee of Lord Ganesh. Every year, he celebrates the festival with great pomp and show. So, when he arrived for the darshan at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence, he performed the aarti of the god. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Was Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani? Heropanti reveals relationship status

Saiee Manjrekar and Mahesh Majrekar: The Manjrekars are very close friends of the Khan family. Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Majrekar too visited Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence for Ganpati Darshan along with his daughter Saiee Manjrekar. She was last seen in Adivi Sesh’s movie ‘Major’.

Pragya Jaiswal: South actor Pragya Jaiswal was also one of the many stars who came on the first-day o Ganesh Chaturthi to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Pragya wore a pretty sharara set in peach with intricate floral handwork all over it.

Sophie Chaudhary: She donned a pretty light green Anarkali suit with hints of blue and orange. She styled her hair in soft curls and applied a good layer of blush on her cheeks.

Kartina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Katrina is a very close friend of Arpita first, and then of Salman Khan. She arrived at Arpita’s residence for the darshan along with actor Vicky Kaushal. While Vicky wore a yellow silk kurta and white pyjama, Katrina was seen in a pastel green sharara set. Also present with them was Katrina’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

Riteish and Genelia Deskmukh: Actor-couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations on Wednesday, at their residence, The dup arrived with their two sons to seek the blessings of the god.

