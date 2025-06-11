- Home
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 kicks off! We're diving into the net worth of the star-studded cast, from Kapil to Krushna. Find out who's rolling in dough!
The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 is back with fresh laughter! Before you tune in, take a quick look at the impressive net worth of your favourite cast members..
Kapil Sharma returns as host for Season 3. He's reportedly worth a whopping 300 crore!
Navjot Singh Sidhu is back! He'll be joining the fun in Season 3, with a reported net worth of 45.90 crore.
Judge Archana Puran Singh is also doing pretty well, with a reported net worth of 235 crore.
Krushna Abhishek joins the Season 3 cast. He's reportedly worth around 40 crore.
The show's lifeline, Kiku Sharda, is back for Season 3. His net worth is estimated at 20 crore.
Comedian Sunil Grover will also be appearing in Season 3. He's reportedly worth 21 crore.
Rajiv Thakur will also be seen in Season 3. His net worth is estimated between 10-12 crore.