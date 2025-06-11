Image Credit : instagram

Fans Ask Rashmika to Speak in Tamil

While interacting with the media, Rashmika was answering a question in Hindi when a few people in the crowd began shouting, “Speak in Tamil!” Instead of getting flustered, Rashmika responded with her signature charm. With a bright smile, she said, “If I speak in Tamil, these Hindi media people will be like, ‘What? We don't understand anything.’ Wow! Looks like we have a lot of Tamil crowd here.” Her quick wit and respectful tone won everyone over.

When the anchor suggested she mix languages, Rashmika quipped, “Why don't we just speak in English, so that it's easier for me?” Her balanced response ensured no one felt left out.