- Rashmika Mandanna reacts sweetly when fans request her to speak in Tamil: 'Hindi media won’t understand..'
Rashmika Mandanna wins hearts at Kuberaa event with her sweet reaction to fans asking her to speak in Tamil, while sharing insights about the film and her upcoming projects.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kuberaa, which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in lead roles. During a recent promotional event in Mumbai, the actress had a sweet and humorous exchange with her fans and the media.
Fans Ask Rashmika to Speak in Tamil
While interacting with the media, Rashmika was answering a question in Hindi when a few people in the crowd began shouting, “Speak in Tamil!” Instead of getting flustered, Rashmika responded with her signature charm. With a bright smile, she said, “If I speak in Tamil, these Hindi media people will be like, ‘What? We don't understand anything.’ Wow! Looks like we have a lot of Tamil crowd here.” Her quick wit and respectful tone won everyone over.
When the anchor suggested she mix languages, Rashmika quipped, “Why don't we just speak in English, so that it's easier for me?” Her balanced response ensured no one felt left out.
Rashmika on What Excited Her About Kuberaa
Talking about Kuberaa, Rashmika said that one of the biggest reasons she took up the project was the opportunity to work with director Shekhar Kammula. She added that working alongside actors like Dhanush and Nagarjuna was something she had always wanted to do. Rashmika likened the making of the film to baking a cake, full of flavour and excitement, and said the final product will surely thrill audiences.
Her Look and Upcoming Films
For the event, Rashmika wore a beautiful pastel sharara suit, looking elegant in her traditional avatar. Meanwhile, Dhanush and Nagarjuna kept their looks formal and stylish.
On the work front, she was last seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. Rashmika will next appear in The Girlfriend, a Telugu film where she stars alongside Dheekshith Shetty. Kuberaa hits theatres on June 20.