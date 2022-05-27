Kourtney Kardashian, desperate for baby, drank Travis Barker’s semen four times a week?

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian has revealed some of the unusual treatments she underwent to conceive a baby with Travis Barker. However, these treatments that Kourtney spoke of, have no medical evidence to prove that they are beneficial but can be rather risky.

Kourtney Kardashian and her now-husband Travis Barker were extremely desperate to have a baby of their own. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the two revealed how they seemed to be willing to try every possible thing to aid their fertility journey. While speaking of the numerous unusual new-age treatments that the couple considered, Kourtney said that she even underwent a risky vaginal steam session.

What might have grossed the audience was when the 43-year-old Poosh owner, Kourtney Kardashian, suggested that she drank the 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer’s semen, as a measure to conceive. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was urged by a ‘doctor’ to drink Travis Barker’s semen ‘four times a week’ since he had ‘grade-A’ sperm. This medical advice by the ‘doctor’, however, remains highly questionable. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

But before the suggestion of drinking semen was made, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had sought the help of a Panchkarma cleanse to remove toxins in their tissue, she claimed. This was after her last egg retrieval was unsuccessful. ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

Kourtney Kardashian also had a 'yoni steam,' or vaginal steam. This would require her to sit naked over steaming water filled with herbs. This practice too does not have any medical evidence to prove that it has any benefits. She also took a ‘ginger foot bath’, which was supposed to bring 'warmth to the womb.'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared with their family in the episode that they had to refrain from any kind of sex or even exercise during the course of the ‘cleanse’ to help them conceive a child.

