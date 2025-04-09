Maharashtra Weather, April 9: Scorching heat on Wednesday; stay safe

India News
Brace for a hot and humid day across various cities in Maharashtra. Take necessary precautions to protect yourself from the heat. Let’s look at the temperature.
A very hot day with humid air.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Bright sunshine and scorching heat.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Extreme heat. Protect yourselves from the heat.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Dangerous heat. It's essential to take precautions.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Stay safe and avoid outdoor exposure when possible.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
