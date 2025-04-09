user
WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: From record-breaking attendance to shocking celebrity appearances, these top WrestleMania facts may sound like myths but they actually happened.

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

WWE WrestleMania is a theatre of dreams for wrestlers where unbelievable things become reality. Over the decades, countless stories have emerged from and some sound too hard to believe. Here are five facts from WrestleMania history that sound fake but are completely real.

1. A WrestleMania Match Lasted Just 4 Seconds

It’s hard to believe that a match on WWE’s biggest stage could end before fans even got comfortable in their seats. But that is exactly what happened at WrestleMania 32. In what became the shortest match in WrestleMania history at the time, The Rock defeated Erick Rowan in just four seconds. The Rock dropped Rowan with a Rock Bottom in a blink, leaving fans stunned.

2. A Football Stadium Nearly Collapsed from the Crowd Noise

WrestleMania X-Seven (2001), which is considered the greatest Mania of all time, took place at the Houston Astrodome, and the energy that night was off the charts. The fans' eruption during the TLC II match and the main event between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock was so high that stadium engineers reported vibrations. WWE’s production team later confirmed they had to lower the crowd audio because the reaction was too deafening for live TV.

3. Mr. T and Roddy Piper’s hate Nearly Derailed WrestleMania

The chaotic tag-team main event of the original WrestleMania I involving Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. But what most don’t know is that Piper genuinely disliked Mr. T. The tension backstage was so severe that Vince McMahon had to intervene multiple times to prevent a fight from breaking out. 

4. Floyd Mayweather Broke Big Show’s Nose

WrestleMania 24 featured one of WWE’s celebrity matches between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and the Big Show. Mayweather took things a little too far. During a pre-Mania segment, he legitimately broke Big Show’s nose with a strong punch. The blood? 100% real. The shock on Show’s face? Not scripted. To his credit, Big Show finished the storyline like a pro, but the hit was the talk of the locker room.

5. A Fake Retirement Segment Fooled Millions

One of the most emotional WrestleMania nights came at WrestleMania 33, when The Undertaker seemingly retired after losing to Roman Reigns. The Deadman left his gear in the ring, walked off, and left fans emotional in the stands. But what followed was the biggest bait of the decade. Taker would return a year later to smash John Cena in a three-minute squash match. It wasn’t until years later that fans realized that wasn’t the end.

