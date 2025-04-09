user
Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 9: Sizzling heat across major cities

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 9: Extreme heat expected in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe! Get tips to avoid heatstroke and exhaustion.

Ishwi Singh
Apr 9, 2025

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 9: On Wednesday, Gujarat is set to experience extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to dangerous levels across multiple cities. Due to the high temperatures, be on the lookout for signs of heatstroke or exhaustion, including dizziness, weakness, and nausea. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 44°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 44°C
Ahmedabad will experience a very hot day with plenty of sunshine. It is essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Surat
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Surat will see very hot conditions throughout the day. It is advisable to stay in cool areas and wear protective clothing if going outside.


Vadodara
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Residents should take all necessary precautions to avoid the heat, such as staying in air-conditioned environments and wearing sun protection.

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Rajkot will be very hot, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It's important to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours and stay hydrated.

