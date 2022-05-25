Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

Priyanka Chopra and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have paid their tributes to the victims of the Texas school shooting that has rocked the world.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old teenage gunman killed at least two teachers and 19 children in a shooting at a Texas primary school. The brutal attack comes just a week after another shooter had killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos. He was reportedly shot dead at the scene of the crime by the police officers.

The unfortunate incident has rocked the entire world, leaving everyone in a state of dismay. Several celebrities have started paying their tributes to the victims of the Texas school shooting. Among those who reacted were Priyanka Chopra and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. These stars reacted to the horrifying tragedy on their respective social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a post about the information about the Texas school shooting, writing: “Condolences are not enough. There needs to be more done. So Tragic.”

(Image: Priyanka Chopra/Insatgram)

“I am sick to my stomach. Love and prayers to the affected family,” wrote Kendall Jenner in her post while Kylie Jenner wrote, “Another school shooting, devastating. Breaks my heart for these families.”

Kourtney Kardashian also posted a long note on her Instagram stories in response to the shooting. “Schools should be a place where our kids go to learn, to make friends, to laugh, to grow, to discover themselves,” she wrote.

“A safe place where they can envision their futures. Not a place where their futures are taken away from them. How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a FUTURE!,” Kourtney wrote further.

Kardashian continued: “I cannot begin to imagine what these parents are going through. What those children and teachers went through. Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart. I plead to lawmakers to take accountability. We need a plan to protect our babies.”

(Image: Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also shared her condolences, writing: “I cannot comprehend today’s tragedy in our country. 14 children dead. How is this happening? My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I plead... please, lawmakers, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children.” “It was ‘enough’ 10 mass shootings ago. It was ‘enough’ after Sandy Hook. What good is protecting our freedoms when there is no protection of our lives?” wrote Khloe.