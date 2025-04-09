user
AP and Telangana Weather, April 9: Extreme heat in Hyderabad, thunderstorms in Vizag

AP and Telangana Weather, April 9: Hyderabad faces extreme heat, while Vizag may see thunderstorms. Stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, April 9: Wednesday will bring a mix of sunny and hazy conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hyderabad will witness extreme heat whereas Vizag may witness scattered thunderstorms. Let’s look at the forecast below. 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Bright sunshine throughout the day. Residents are still advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak heat.

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Visakhapatnam will see partly sunny skies with a chance of a thunderstorm in some spots in the afternoon. 


Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Warangal will see sunny skies. It's advisable to take precautions against the heat, especially if spending time outdoors.

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 44°C
Vijayawada is in for a very hot and mostly sunny day. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and stay cool.

