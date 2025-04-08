user
user icon

Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society: True hero beyond silver screen

Prabhas, the Pan-Indian superstar, is a real-life hero known for his kindness and generosity. From significant donations to heartfelt gestures, he embraces kindness both on and off screen. Here are the six inspiring examples that showcase his remarkable contributions and positive impact.
 

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Globally famous star Prabhas is not just an actor; he is much more beyond the silver screen. His stardom is not just from his films but also from the admirers of his kind heart. While he shines, breaking the records at the box office, Prabhas is also admired for his real-life acts of kindness. He has set himself as an example of a true hero. From giant donations to personal favors, Prabhas won millions of hearts with his kindness and gestures towards others who are in need. Let's look at the five incidents where Prabhas proved that he is a real hero beyond the silver screen.

Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society:

1. Massive Contribution to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

The global pandemic took a toll on the entire world. During the Covid-19 crisis, Prabhas donated a huge amount of ₹4 crore to various relief funds. Breaking down his donation, he donated ₹3 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds, to stand by his fans during the tough times.

2. Helping Others Even During Personal Loss

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

When Prabhas was mourning his father's death in 2010, he did not delay helping others. He has given the financial support to writer Thota Prasad for his medical expenses. This shows his support to the people in need even during his low days.

3. Generous Donations for Flood Relief

When the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were hit by floods, Prabhas stood for his states and donated ₹2 crore for relief efforts, dividing ₹1 crore each between the two states’ Chief Minister Relief Funds.

4. Going the Extra Mile for His Fans

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

Prabhas has a huge fan base globally, but he never takes the love and admiration for granted. When nine lucky fans from California won a contest during the release of Saaho, he went to personally meet the contestants to bring their dream to reality.

ALSO READ: Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know

5. Spreading Awareness About Drug Abuse

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

Film Stars like Prabhas have the influence to make people change; their voice is heard. Unlike many celebrities, Prabhas used his fame to talk about social causes and joined Telangana’s anti-drug campaign to urge the youth to stay away from substance abuse. His voice is heard, and many young people took a step towards healing.

Prabhas has played legendary roles in the films, from gangster to lover boy, making fans fall in love with him. In reality, he is a much greater hero who can help many people live their lives in peace. He has come up to help many people in need and also lend his voice to the most needed aspects of the society. With this, Pan Indian Star Prabhas has become an inspiration to many people who have a voice that is heard to use their influence in the right way.

ALSO READ: Raja Saab to Fauji: 7 Exciting upcoming movies of superstar Prabhas

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck MEG

Odela 2 Trailer out now: Tamannaah Bhatia's fierce role leaves fans awestruck

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love" NTI

Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love"

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer proved hes hardcore WWE fan HRD

IPL 2025: 5 times KKR's Venkatesh Iyer proved he's a huge WWE fan

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline MEG

Raid 2 Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces Riteish Deshmukh with Mahabharat-inspired storyline

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India's Got Latent backlash; Read on NTI

Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence, shares disturbing threats after India’s Got Latent backlash; Read on

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR HRD

IPL 2025: LSG batter Nicholas Pooran becomes 2nd fastest to achieve THIS milestone during clash against KKR

ED files prosecution complaint against former Kerala Minister K Babu under PMLA ddr

ED files money laundering case against ex-Kerala minister K Babu

Explained How 3 indigenous missiles MRSAM QRSAM and VSHORADS will guard India's skies

Explained: How 3 indigenous missiles will guard India's skies

Uttar Pradesh: Youth arrested for creating reel by lying on railway track near Unnao railway station ddr

Man jailed for making reel on railway track in UP's Unnao, WATCH viral video

IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG HRD

IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane scales 7000 T20 runs during clash against LSG

Recent Videos

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Guide Fears Mt Kenya's 'Beautiful' Glacier will 'Disappear Completely'

Climate Change Watch | Guide Fears Mt Kenya's 'Beautiful' Glacier will 'Disappear Completely'

Video Icon