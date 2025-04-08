Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society: True hero beyond silver screen

Read Full Article

Globally famous star Prabhas is not just an actor; he is much more beyond the silver screen. His stardom is not just from his films but also from the admirers of his kind heart. While he shines, breaking the records at the box office, Prabhas is also admired for his real-life acts of kindness. He has set himself as an example of a true hero. From giant donations to personal favors, Prabhas won millions of hearts with his kindness and gestures towards others who are in need. Let's look at the five incidents where Prabhas proved that he is a real hero beyond the silver screen.

Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society:

1. Massive Contribution to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The global pandemic took a toll on the entire world. During the Covid-19 crisis, Prabhas donated a huge amount of ₹4 crore to various relief funds. Breaking down his donation, he donated ₹3 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and ₹50 lakh each to the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds, to stand by his fans during the tough times.

2. Helping Others Even During Personal Loss

When Prabhas was mourning his father's death in 2010, he did not delay helping others. He has given the financial support to writer Thota Prasad for his medical expenses. This shows his support to the people in need even during his low days.

3. Generous Donations for Flood Relief

When the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were hit by floods, Prabhas stood for his states and donated ₹2 crore for relief efforts, dividing ₹1 crore each between the two states’ Chief Minister Relief Funds.

4. Going the Extra Mile for His Fans

Prabhas has a huge fan base globally, but he never takes the love and admiration for granted. When nine lucky fans from California won a contest during the release of Saaho, he went to personally meet the contestants to bring their dream to reality.

ALSO READ: Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know

5. Spreading Awareness About Drug Abuse

Film Stars like Prabhas have the influence to make people change; their voice is heard. Unlike many celebrities, Prabhas used his fame to talk about social causes and joined Telangana’s anti-drug campaign to urge the youth to stay away from substance abuse. His voice is heard, and many young people took a step towards healing.

Prabhas has played legendary roles in the films, from gangster to lover boy, making fans fall in love with him. In reality, he is a much greater hero who can help many people live their lives in peace. He has come up to help many people in need and also lend his voice to the most needed aspects of the society. With this, Pan Indian Star Prabhas has become an inspiration to many people who have a voice that is heard to use their influence in the right way.

ALSO READ: Raja Saab to Fauji: 7 Exciting upcoming movies of superstar Prabhas

Latest Videos