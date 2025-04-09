Delhi Weather, April 9: Temperatures soar to 40°C; stay hydrated

India News
The temperatures are constantly soaring in Delhi. Mercury has hit 40°C. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
Maximum Temperature: 40°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Sunrise: 6:03 AM
Sunset: 6:44 PM
It’s advised to limit outdoor activities during peak hours and ensure you have protection against the sun.
Stay cool and take necessary precautions to manage the heat throughout the day!
Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!
Maharashtra Weather, April 8: Dangerous heat; stay cautious outdoors
Delhi Weather, April 8: Heatwave hits 40°C; get the latest updates
Maharashtra Weather, April 7: Very warm Monday with bright sunshine