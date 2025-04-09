India News

Delhi Weather, April 9: Temperatures soar to 40°C; stay hydrated

Delhi Weather on Wednesday

The temperatures are constantly soaring in Delhi. Mercury has hit 40°C. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
 

Temperature Overview

Maximum Temperature: 40°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 41°C
 

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:03 AM 
Sunset: 6:44 PM 
 

Take precautions

It’s advised to limit outdoor activities during peak hours and ensure you have protection against the sun.
 

Stay cool!

Stay cool and take necessary precautions to manage the heat throughout the day!

