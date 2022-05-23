Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have more than often indulged in PDA. Whether it is on a red carpet or on their vacations, the couple has given some major PDA moments on numerous occasions. And when it is about their wedding, you expect nothing, but pictures filled with kisses to do rounds of social media.

While most of their pictures get an ‘aww’ from their fans, a few pictures from their wedding are grossing out social media users -- it shows Travis Barker literally licking Kourtney Kardashian’s face. A fan page of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has shared a set of pictures of the couple wherein the Blink 182 drummer is seen licking Kourtney’s face while holding her in his arms.

Check out the post here:

The photographs have grossed their fanbase with some of them taking to the comments section to write about it. One of the social media users wrote: “I know they feel the need for public affection-but let’s keep the face licking to the bedroom,” while another added saying, “Oh okay…. kinda grossed me out.”

One user also highlighted that the same ‘licking’ act was done by Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee. “Tommy Lee did this to Pam Anderson on stage at an awards show,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy in the presence of their family and friends. Before their Italy wedding, the couple had a legal wedding at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. And before their court marriage, ‘Kravis’ as they are fondly called by their fans, got married at a chapel in April in Los Angeles during the 64th Grammy Awards.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding was reportedly sponsored by Italian fashion company giants Dolce and Gabbana. One of the highlights of their wedding was Kourtney’s veil which had a fine detailing of Mother Mary stitched on it.