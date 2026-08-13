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Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 6: Varun Tej's Film Shows Mixed Trends At The Ticket Window
Mega Prince Varun Tej's new film, 'Korean Kanakaraju', is holding its own at the box office. Even on weekdays, the collections are quite steady. So, what's the final count for day 6?
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Report
The film stars Varun Tej and Rithika Nayak in the lead, with Satya, Sunil, and Muralidhar Goud in key roles. Merlapaka Gandhi directed this comedy-horror, which is a joint production of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments. The movie, which hit theatres on the 7th of this month, got great reviews right from its premiere shows.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Korean Kanakaraju Day 6 Collections
The movie completed six days at the box office, earning ₹1.70 crore on its sixth day. This is a 17% drop compared to day 5, but the numbers are still considered steady for a weekday. However, this drop is a bit surprising since the film got blockbuster talk and positive reviews. Everyone thought it was on its way to the ₹100 crore club, but now it looks like it might stop around the ₹50 crore mark.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Korean Kanakaraju Total Collections
So, how much has 'Korean Kanakaraju' made so far? According to Sacnilk's data, the film has grossed ₹25.54 crore worldwide. The India gross is ₹21 crore, with a nett collection of ₹18.22 crore. It earned ₹4.60 crore from overseas markets. Overall, the movie hasn't even crossed the ₹30 crore mark yet. Some other trade sites are reporting an extra ₹3 crore, which would bring the total to around ₹28 crore.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Varun Tej's film is running in profit
The film's budget was ₹38 crore, and it already made back ₹26 crore from non-theatrical rights. This means it only needed to hit a break-even target of ₹12 crore from theatres. With a share of around ₹14 crore already in the bag, the movie is officially profitable. Any money it makes from Monday onwards is pure profit. Interestingly, the film's team had announced a collection of ₹37 crore in just three days. Going by their numbers, the total collection should be around ₹45 crore by now.
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