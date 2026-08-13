4 4 Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations

Varun Tej's film is running in profit

The film's budget was ₹38 crore, and it already made back ₹26 crore from non-theatrical rights. This means it only needed to hit a break-even target of ₹12 crore from theatres. With a share of around ₹14 crore already in the bag, the movie is officially profitable. Any money it makes from Monday onwards is pure profit. Interestingly, the film's team had announced a collection of ₹37 crore in just three days. Going by their numbers, the total collection should be around ₹45 crore by now.