Anup Soni reflects on his 'Crime Patrol' legacy, stating audiences will remember him for it until something bigger comes along. His comments come as Ajay Devgn takes over hosting duties for the popular crime anthology show.

Actor Anup Soni, whose association with Crime Patrol has become one of the most recognisable chapters of his three-decade acting career, believes an actor must embrace the work that leaves a lasting impression on audiences. His comments come at a time when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has taken over the hosting duties of the long-running crime anthology show, bringing renewed attention to Soni's enduring association with the series.

Looking back at his journey, Anup Soni, while speaking to ANI prior to the 'Singham' star being officially announced as the new 'Crime Patrol' host, acknowledged that while actors may take on a wide range of roles, audiences often remember them for the work that becomes most popular. "Until something bigger than Crime Patrol comes along in my career, no matter how much other work I do, people will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol," he said.

Anup Soni on His Enduring 'Crime Patrol' Legacy

Soni recalled that before Crime Patrol, audiences largely recognised him for his role in the television show 'Balika Vadhu'. However, the success and reach of Crime Patrol eventually overshadowed that association. "Before Crime Patrol happened, people used to recognise me for Balika Vadhu. But when Crime Patrol came along, people forgot about Balika Vadhu," he said, adding that this is something that happens in every actor's career.

Drawing from advice he remembers receiving from veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Soni said certain roles or projects inevitably become defining points in an actor's journey. Rather than resisting that image, he believes actors should accept it and allow their body of work to shape how audiences perceive them. "Since these things are popular, as an actor, instead of running away from them, you should accept them," Soni said.

He added that an actor's image is ultimately "carved" through the work they choose, the roles they play and the films and web series they become part of.

Ajay Devgn Takes Over as New Host

With Ajay Devgn now stepping into the hosting role on 'Crime Patrol', Soni's reflections offer a look back at the lasting impact the show has had on his career. Earlier this week, the makers released the first promo featuring Ajay, giving viewers a first look at his role as the new host.

In the promo, Ajay talks about the alleged crime situation in the country and points out that the person behind a crime is often someone known to the victim. He ends the promo by saying, "Main rahunga aapke saath". The show is set to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television.

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Ajay's entry as the host marks a new phase for 'Crime Patrol', a show that has had several hosts over the years. Actor Anup Soni remains closely associated with the series, having hosted it for several years with his own distinct style. (ANI)