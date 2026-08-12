Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Tej's Film Sees Dip; Check
Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Tej's new film, 'Korean Kanakaraju', is doing well in theatres. But how much has it really made in five days? Here's a look at the numbers
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Finally, a hit for Varun Tej!
Varun Tej has been waiting for a hit for a long time. After 'Tholi Prema', none of his films did well. But his struggle is finally over with 'Korean Kanakaraju'. Merlapaka Gandhi directed the film, with Ritika Nayak as the heroine. Satya, Sunil, and Muralidhar Goud also play important roles. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments produced the movie, which released on the 7th of this month.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Satya's comedy steals the show
The film is mainly a comedy and has successfully won over the audience. A few thriller elements also lift the movie to another level. Actor Satya's comedy is a major highlight. The film broke even in its first weekend itself. It was made on a budget of ₹38 crore and reportedly earned ₹26 crore from non-theatrical rights like OTT, satellite, and audio.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
The film is now in the profit zone
The movie did a theatrical business of ₹12 crore and crossed its break-even point in just three days. According to the film's team, it has grossed over ₹40 crore in five days. However, trade sites like Sacnilk report a 5-day collection of ₹24 crore. On Tuesday, the film earned only ₹1.5 crore, a 50% drop from Monday's collections.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Collections see a major drop
In India, 'Korean Kanakaraju' has grossed ₹19.25 crore (₹16.74 crore net) and another ₹4.5 crore from overseas markets. This brings the total share to around ₹13 crore. The production house, UV Creations, which had a string of flops, has found some relief with this film. But with collections dropping since Tuesday and big new movies releasing soon, the film only has a few more days to make its mark.
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