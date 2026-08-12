4 4 Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations

Collections see a major drop

In India, 'Korean Kanakaraju' has grossed ₹19.25 crore (₹16.74 crore net) and another ₹4.5 crore from overseas markets. This brings the total share to around ₹13 crore. The production house, UV Creations, which had a string of flops, has found some relief with this film. But with collections dropping since Tuesday and big new movies releasing soon, the film only has a few more days to make its mark.