Demi Moore shared a series of emotional pictures on Instagram from her youngest daughter Tallulah Willis's wedding dress fitting. The photos captured tender moments between the mother-daughter duo ahead of Tallulah's wedding to Justin Acee.

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Demi Moore recently gave fans a glimpse into a special moment she shared with her youngest daughter Tallulah Willis as she prepared for her wedding day. On Tuesday, August 11, Moore shared a series of pictures on Instagram from Tallulah's wedding dress fitting. The photos showed the mother-daughter duo sharing some emotional and happy moments as Tallulah tried on her wedding gown. Moore was also seen placing a veil on her daughter's head during the fitting.

A Mother's Heartfelt Message

Sharing the pictures, Moore spoke about the memories from the special day and said she was grateful to experience the moment with her family. "A glimpse into my beloved Tallulah's wedding dress fitting," Moore captioned the post. "All the tender moments leading up to her beautiful day are forever etched in my heart. So grateful we were able to share this precious event together as a family." Tallulah, 32, replied to her mother's post with a short message, writing, "I love you mamas."

Moore also thanked designer Pier Paolo Piccioli for creating Tallulah's wedding dress and helping bring her daughter's vision to life. "Thank you Pier Paolo [Piccioli] for designing such a remarkable dress and making my sweet girl's dreams come true," Moore added. https://www.instagram.com/p/Db6hP5yGGjE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Details of the Gown and Wedding

The dress fitting took place shortly before Tallulah married Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Saturday, August 8, PEOPLE said. According to the publication, for her wedding look, Tallulah worked with Moore's longtime stylist Brad Goreski and the Balenciaga team. According to the outlet, the gown took 712 hours to complete, including 405 hours of construction and atelier alterations. The veil took another nine hours to make.

A Joyful Engagement

Tallulah and Acee had announced their engagement in December. Tallulah shared a picture of the couple holding hands on a rose-petal-covered path, with her engagement ring visible, and simply captioned it, "Everyday." Moore had congratulated the couple at the time, writing, "A Christmas proposal. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee -- we love you."

Tallulah's sisters, Rumer and Scout, also shared their happiness over the engagement. Rumer said her heart was "so full" and called their relationship "the most beautiful love to witness and watch grow." Scout also celebrated the news, writing on her Instagram Stories that her "angels are engagedddddddddddddd."

Tallulah has previously spoken about her relationship with Acee and the happiness she finds in their time together. In an August 2024 interview with PEOPLE, she said, "Waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot." (ANI)