4 5 Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations

Korean Kanakaraju 4-day collections

The film recovered over 90% of its investment in just three days, earning a share of over ₹12 crore. On its fourth day, it added another ₹2.28 crore net worldwide. This collection pushed the movie past its break-even point, making it a clean hit for Varun Tej after a six-year wait. 'Korean Kanakaraju' is definitely a huge relief for the actor, who was waiting for a big box office success.