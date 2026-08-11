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Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collections Day 4: Varun Tej’s Film Turns A Clean Hit, Breaks Even In 4 Days
Varun Tej’s latest release, Korean Kanakaraju, has emerged as a clean hit, achieving break-even within just four days. The success comes as a major relief for the actor after several disappointing releases.
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Varun Tej
Mega Prince Varun Tej stars in the new film 'Korean Kanakaraju'. The movie, which also features Ritika Nayak and is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, hit theatres on August 7. It received a positive response right from the first show. Thaman composed the music for the film. This success comes after a tough six-year spell for Varun Tej without a major hit.
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A clean hit after six years for Varun Tej
Varun Tej has finally made a solid comeback with 'Korean Kanakaraju'. And what a comeback it is! The film achieved its break-even target in just four days. This marks the Mega Prince's first clean hit in six years. Let's take a look at the movie's impressive four-day box office collections.
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Break-even complete
The movie successfully passed the crucial 'Monday test' on its fourth day. It recorded an impressive 70,000 online bookings for Monday alone, showing a solid hold at the box office. After grossing over ₹35 crore in three days, the film's total gross collection neared the ₹40 crore mark by the end of day four. The film had a worldwide break-even target of a ₹13 crore share.
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Korean Kanakaraju 4-day collections
The film recovered over 90% of its investment in just three days, earning a share of over ₹12 crore. On its fourth day, it added another ₹2.28 crore net worldwide. This collection pushed the movie past its break-even point, making it a clean hit for Varun Tej after a six-year wait. 'Korean Kanakaraju' is definitely a huge relief for the actor, who was waiting for a big box office success.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
A big relief for the Mega Prince
The next few days present a golden opportunity for 'Korean Kanakaraju' to maximise its profits. It has a clear run until August 14, when Suriya's new film 'Viswanath and Sons' is set to release. Besides Varun Tej's performance, comedian Satya's role in the film has also received a lot of praise and is a major highlight.
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