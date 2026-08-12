'Too Hot to Handle' star Harry Jowsey married 31-year-old photographer Amber Mozo in the finale of the Netflix dating show 'Let's Marry Harry'. He chose Mozo over fellow contestant Dannelle Davidson after courting 20 women over six weeks.

Reality television star Harry Jowsey has married 'Let's Marry Harry' contestant Amber Mozo during the finale of the Netflix dating series, following a six-week journey in which he courted 20 women in search of his future wife, according to E! News.

Jowsey, known for appearing on 'Too Hot to Handle', ultimately chose Mozo, a 31-year-old Hawaiian travel photographer, over fellow contestant Dannelle Davidson. "It was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day," Jowsey told Tudum in an interview published on August 12. "And I got really, really lucky," according to E! News.

The Proposal and Acceptance

Ahead of the ceremony, Jowsey admitted he was unsure whether Mozo would accept his proposal. "Amber is a bit of a wild card," Jowsey, 29, said. "There's a chance she says, 'I don't.'"

However, Mozo accepted and said, "I do." During the finale, Mozo reflected on their relationship in her vows. "This whole process with you has been about surrendering," she said. "This is crazy, but I love being crazy with you," according to E! News.

Finding Their Connection

Mozo said her previous breakup had left her ready to find someone who could bring out a more fun side of her personality. "I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun," she told Tudum. "And that really got me excited about Harry."

She said she began developing feelings for Jowsey after seeing him interact with his family, while his charisma also played a major role in her decision to settle down with him. "We could watch grass grow," Mozo said, according to E! News.

For Jowsey, Mozo's confidence and outlook on life were among the qualities that attracted him to her. "I really love Amber's confidence and how she thinks about the world," he said during the finale.

Jowsey's Motivation to Settle Down

Jowsey had previously opened up about his decision to settle down, saying the death of his father in 2024 was a major turning point in his life. "Losing my father was obviously the biggest turning point," Jowsey told E! News in July. "In anyone's life losing a parent is really difficult."

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum said his biggest regret following his father's death was that he had not yet started a family. "Those last moments with my dad talking about that would be the biggest thing I was upset about, was I didn't have kids and a wife to meet him. So, that was really difficult and it made me take everything in life a little more serious," he said.

An 'Unconventional' but 'Special' Process

Although finding a life partner through a reality dating show is unconventional, Jowsey said he appreciated the experience and the people who helped him throughout the process. "I had so many good friends, on and off camera, who really wanted to make it the best experience," the Australian native said.

"And to make sure these are the right people for me. I couldn't say no to that. Who gets that many people wanting to help find your wife? It was really special," according to E! News.