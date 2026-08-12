The trailer for 'Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20' is out, with Salman Khan introducing a new twist called 'Extra Jeevan Daan.' The season promises higher stakes and will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and COLORS.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20' is set to see Salman Khan introduce 'Extra Jeevan Daan', a never-before-seen twist that promises to transform the way the game is played. Bigger risks, bolder moves and higher stakes await as the season gears up for its grand premiere.

The trailer opens with an intense battle between two warriors before Salman Khan makes a powerful entry, bringing the duel to an unexpected halt. Declaring, "Bigg Boss Mein Milega, Meri Jaan... Extra Jeevan Daan," followed by his signature "Tathas-two," Salman unveils the season's defining theme, hinting at a game where every decision carries greater significance and every contestant will be challenged to play like never before.

While the contestants may have an additional opportunity, how and when it comes into play remains one of the season's biggest mysteries.

Reimagining the Game for a Milestone Season

Celebrating the 20th season of Bigg Boss, Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios) said twenty seasons is a landmark milestone for any entertainment franchise, and for Bigg Boss Hindi, it is a celebration of a journey that has continued to evolve with every season. "As we enter this milestone chapter, we wanted to reimagine the game and raise the stakes in a way that feels fresh, unexpected and exciting for both contestants and audiences. With Season 20, we are taking a more innovative approach to the format, introducing new layers to the gameplay that challenge conventional strategies and create new possibilities inside the house. The trailer offers the first glimpse of this evolved gameplay, with more new elements designed to keep contestants adapting, taking risks and making choices that can reshape their journey," he said, as per a press release.

Salman Khan on the New Theme

Speaking about the new theme, Salman Khan said, "Bigg Boss mein har saal game badalta hai. Is baar sirf game nahi, khelne ka tareeka bhi badalne wala hai. 'Jeevan Daan' sunne mein jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi. Baaki, ghar ke andar pata chal hi jaayega."

The upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' will premiere on September 6, on JioHotstar and COLORS.