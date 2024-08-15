Kim Kardashian shares she is 'Single' and how her kids try to set her

Kim Kardashian revealed in a talk show that she is single and shared incidents of how her children try to set her with men.

Kim Kardashian, a reality television star, recently hinted at her relationship status during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. The global icon revealed that she is not currently dating, but her children frequently want to fix her up with basketball, soccer, and streamers.

Kim commented, "It's so hilarious because my kids try to set me up. They're ready now, and I'm not. They want me to go out. They said, "All right, Mom, let's go." They're quite particular. They return home and make lists (Fallon laughs). Saint wants me to be with a basketball or soccer player. And I think, 'If only you knew'. Some of my children want me to be around streamers."

The SKIMS founder, who has daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, added, "I'm like, 'If you only knew.' Kardashian recently revealed another intimate look into her family life with her children while on a lakeside camping trip.

On Friday, August 2, she tweeted a cute photo collage of herself and her four children posing outside a log cabin, with Saint sitting on her lap and Psalm making a peace sign.

