Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian shares she is 'Single' and how her kids try to set her

    Kim Kardashian revealed in a talk show that she is single and shared incidents of how her children try to set her with men.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian, a reality television star, recently hinted at her relationship status during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. The global icon revealed that she is not currently dating, but her children frequently want to fix her up with basketball, soccer, and streamers.

    article_image2

    Kim commented, "It's so hilarious because my kids try to set me up. They're ready now, and I'm not. They want me to go out. They said, "All right, Mom, let's go." They're quite particular. They return home and make lists (Fallon laughs). Saint wants me to be with a basketball or soccer player. And I think, 'If only you knew'. Some of my children want me to be around streamers."

    article_image3

    The SKIMS founder, who has daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, added, "I'm like, 'If you only knew.' Kardashian recently revealed another intimate look into her family life with her children while on a lakeside camping trip.

    article_image4

    On Friday, August 2, she tweeted a cute photo collage of herself and her four children posing outside a log cabin, with Saint sitting on her lap and Psalm making a peace sign.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors dmn

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors

    Here how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement RBA

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh dmn

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details

    Bengaluru 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence vkp

    Bengaluru: 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence

    Why are netizens saying 'Sorry' to Natasa Stankovic after Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia's dating rumours? RKK

    Why are netizens saying 'Sorry' to Natasa Stankovic after Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia's dating rumours?

    football Mauricio Pochettino net worth: Ex-Chelsea managers salary & earnings scr

    Mauricio Pochettino net worth: Ex-Chelsea managers salary & earnings

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon