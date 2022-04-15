Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) Kim Kardashian sex tape: Did Kim fake son Saint seeing her leaked tape; here's what netizens notice

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian was terrified to see her 6-year-old son Saint almost discover her sex tape on Hulu's new show  'The Kardashians.'

    As the popular American reality TV programme 'The Kardashians' premieres last night on April 14 on Hulu, people appear to be excited to watch the series starring the Kardashian and Jenner families.

    The show covers the crazy lives of sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. The series will also feature the Kardashian sisters' relationships, such as Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and others.

    However, one part of the show got viral when, Kim Kardashian panicked to see her 6-year-old son Saint almost finding out about her sex tape meme with ex-boyfriend Ray J on a videogame while the family was having lunch. Many social media users said that the whole act was staged and called it fake.
     

    During the Hulu show, Kim Kardashian was seen talking to her ex-husband Kanye West, “He (Saint) started laughing and was like, ‘Mommy, look and it was a picture of my cry face.' I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside." (Video)
     

    “Kanye was like, listen you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about public perception. you know who you are."
     

    In the show, Kim says that she's 99% certain there's no new tape or footage with Ray J, but there's a level of suspense. She says, "What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a d***o up my ass? I don't know."
     

    After watching the show, many social media users reacted to the scene, saying/ trolling the 41-year-old, “Sooo Saint seeing that on Roblox at their very first filmed scene — setting the tone for their new show — is absolutely planned/staged, right?"

    “I genuinely laughed at the whole situation bc it’s so obviously fake. I feel like Kim is trying to be an actress this season, her reactions are so over the top, it’s very weird,” another fan noted. Also Read: 'The Kardashians' in India: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus (Read details)

    The mother of four, Kim says in the first episode, "For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake, or is it a mistake? This was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It's embarrassing for me to be out there, but it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not going to be made to feel this way. I'm just human." Also Read:Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more

