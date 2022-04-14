Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen; from fresh juices to salad dressings and more

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 6:59 PM IST

    Unless you've been living under a rock, we're sure you saw Kim Kardashian's Instagram story. She gave her followers a quick tour of her immaculately organised walk-in fridge.

    The Kardashians will finish Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2021, after 20 seasons on E! with the show that helped them become Hollywood's royal family.
     

    But it wasn't long before the Kardashians revealed that they'd be granting television access to their life again, this time in The Kardashians, a new Hulu show. The first episode, which airs on Thursday (April 14), updates viewers on what the celebrity trio has been up to in recent months, from Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and Kourtney Kardashian's growing romance with Travis Barker to Kim Kardashian's divorce proceedings with Kanye West.
     

    Unless you've been living under a rock, we're sure you watched Kim's recent Instagram story. She offered her 300 million followers a quick tour of her immaculately maintained walk-in fridge.
     

    The mother of four gladly brought us to her house to have an intimate peek. The industrial-size refrigerator is continually  stocked with fresh organic food and pre-made plant-based meals to suit her family and guests. 
     

    "Having a commercial fridge is a game changer!" "It's a restaurant-size kitchen with a lot of equipment and pots and pans, so we can completely cook at all times and always be ready for our family and visitors," she explained.
     

    “I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!” SKIMS founder said on Twitter.

    The mother of four began her tour on her Instagram Story by showing off her enormous, open-plan pantry, packed with a frozen yoghurt machine.

    "So you're going to come into my pantry... "I got rid of all my plastic, so everything is like glass jars," she explained, going on to another refrigerator with cooled glass water bottles. "I got rid of all my plastic bottles, so I'm down to this for the time being... It's simply my beverage refrigerator."

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim revealed that she keeps all of her "fresh juices" and "fresh water" in the drink fridge, as well as numerous types of milk — "all my kids need a different sort of milk, you guys."

    “However, let me show you something,” she then said, walking over to another area of her home to a much larger, industrial-looking kitchen. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to not have a wedding reception?

    “This is the kitchen where it all happens,” she said as she entered a massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings, and more. “And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce.” Also Read: 'The Kardashians' in India: Kim Kardashian's new show on Hulu, Disney Plus (Read details)

