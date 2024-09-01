Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian HOT pictures: Want body like SKIMS owner? Here are tips to get hour-glass figure

    Here are 5 tips to help you get a body like Kim Kardashian. 

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Focus on Curves

    Emphasize your hourglass figure with exercises targeting hips, thighs, and buttocks. Squats, lunges, and deadlifts will help you achieve Kim's signature curves. Aim for 3 sets of 12 reps, 3-4 times a week. Don't forget to engage your core and maintain proper form to avoid injury.

    article_image2

    Core Strength

    Develop strong core muscles through planks, crunches, and leg raises. This will help you achieve Kim's toned midsection. Incorporate core exercises 3-4 times a week, aiming for 3 sets of 12 reps. Remember to breathe naturally and avoid straining your neck or back.

    article_image3

    High-Intensity Workouts

    Incorporate HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) for effective weight loss and toning. Alternate between 30 seconds of intense exercise and 30 seconds of rest. Repeat for 20-30 minutes, 3-4 times a week. This will help you achieve Kim's lean physique.

    article_image4

    Diet and Nutrition

    Follow a balanced diet with plenty of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Eat lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu, and include healthy fats like avocado, nuts, and olive oil. Complex carbs like whole grains, fruits, and veggies provide sustained energy. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

