Kim Kardashian BOLD pictures: American model looks HOT in bikini as she takes a dip in the sea

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman who first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton.

    She received wider notice after the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, which she filmed in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007.

    Later that year, she and her family began to appear on the E! reality television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which aired until 2021. 

    Its success led to the formation of three spin-off shows; Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011–2012), Kourtney and Kim Take Miami (2009–2013), and Hulu's The Kardashians (2022–present).

    Kardashian has amassed a sizable online presence and social media following, including hundreds of millions of Twitter and Instagram users.

     With sisters Kourtney and Khloé, she founded the retail boutique chain Dash, which ran from 2006 until 2018.

    Kardashian launched KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, which operated from 2017 until 2022. The former was valued at more than $1 billion in 2021.

