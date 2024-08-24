Kim Kardashian bikini body: 5 tips to get the perfect hourglass figure

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian is known for her hourglass body and many want to have one. Here are five tips to help achieve an hourglass figure like Kim Kardashian.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Tip 1: Core Exercises

    Strengthening your core is crucial for an hourglass figure. Incorporate exercises like planks, crunches, leg raises, and Russian twists into your workout routine. This will help you achieve a smaller waist and accentuate your curves. Aim for 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps, 3-4 times a week. A strong core will also improve your posture, making your waist appear even smaller. Remember to engage your core muscles during each exercise to maximize the effect.

    article_image2

    Tip 2: Curvy Hip Workouts

    To achieve Kim Kardashian's iconic hips, focus on exercises that target your glutes and hip muscles. Squats, lunges, hip thrusts, and deadlifts are effective for building curvy hips. Use weights or resistance bands to challenge yourself and promote muscle growth. Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, 3-4 times a week. Remember to squeeze your glutes at the top of each exercise to maximize the effect.

    article_image3

    Tip 3: Bust Enhancement

    To enhance your bust, focus on exercises that target your chest muscles. Push-ups, dumbbell presses, and chest presses are effective for building a fuller bust. Use weights or resistance bands to challenge yourself and promote muscle growth. Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps, 3-4 times a week. Remember to keep your core engaged and shoulders down during each exercise to maintain proper form.

    article_image4

    Tip 4: Waist Cinching

    Wearing waist trainers or corsets can help cinch your waist and emphasize your curves. Look for a waist trainer that fits snugly but comfortably, and wear it for 8-12 hours a day. You can also wear a corset during workouts to enhance your waistline. Remember to combine waist cinching with a healthy diet and regular exercise for optimal results.

    article_image5

    Tip 5: Proportionate Diet

    A proportionate diet is essential for achieving an hourglass figure. Focus on consuming protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs in balanced proportions. Aim for 1.6-2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, 0.5-1 gram of healthy fats per kilogram, and complex carbs like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid processed foods and sugars, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. 

