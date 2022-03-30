Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    According to various websites, Yash's net worth reportedly is around $7 million. He has a monthly salary of approx—Rs 6 lakh with a yearly income of Rs 70 lakh as of 2022.

    The trailer for Rocking Star Yash's forthcoming film, KGF Chapter 2 has already had over 109 million views, which is a phenomenal success. Aside from that, the KGF Chapter 2 trailer has become the most viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours. Today, let us talk about the star Yash.
     

    KGF star Yash was born in Karnataka on January 8, 1986. His father, Arun Kumar J, works as a bus driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Bangalore's BMTC Transport Service, and his mother, Pushpalata, is a homemaker. 
     

    Yash was born in Mysore and spent his childhood there. You may enjoy Yash if you enjoy the action-comedy and enjoyable severe movie. Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda is his given name.
     

    Yash has a $7 million dollar net worth. Yash is an Indian Kollywood actor who primarily appears in Telugu and Tamil films. He is now one of India's highest-paid actors, thanks to his success in KGF.
     

    Aside from his worth, he earns an income of Rs 6 lakhs per year through movies, wages, advertisements, and songs. His own investments, such as real estate and stocks, are also included. Aside from that, he charges brands Rs 60 lakh rupees for endorsements. 
     

    As of 2022, Yash's total net worth in rupees is Rs 53 Crore. His net worth is estimated to be at $7 million. His monthly salary is around Rs 6 lakh. He earns the most of his money through movies, advertisements, salary, and songs. 
     

    House: Yash lives in a prestigious Karnataka neighbourhood. This Real Estate Property is estimated to be worth about Rs.5 crores.
     

    Cars: Yash has a sizable car collection. Yash has a few of the world's most luxurious automobiles. Yash's car brands include Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.
     

    Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is also popular in Sandalwood. She did films like Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, and Bahaddur, but she has also proven her mettle in the South Indian film industry. According to several sources, Radhika Pandit's net worth is estimated to be about Rs.11.9 crores. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video) RBA

    Shocking: Kim Kardashian brought $400,000 Maybach minivan to drop her kids to school (Video)

    Know how 'The Kashmir Files' was made; Vivek Agnihotri shared interesting video (Watch) RBA

    Know how 'The Kashmir Files' was made; Vivek Agnihotri shares some interesting video (Watch)

    Jim Carrey called Hollywood spineless also said he would sue Will Smith for $200m for slap RBA

    Jim Carrey called Hollywood ‘spineless’, also said he would sue Will Smith for $200m for slap

    Artist shows Leonardo DiCaprio David Beckham Elon Musk in Ukrainian clothes drb

    Artist shows Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Elon Musk in Ukrainian clothes

    kpop Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022 drb

    Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    Recent Stories

    football Lasers, penalty miss, World Cup knockout, attack by Senegal fans, trolls - Salah's night of horror snt

    Lasers, penalty miss, World Cup knockout, attack by Senegal fans, trolls - Salah's night of horror

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate against Rajathan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson fined over for slow over-rate

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit - adt

    Unity and cooperation need of the hour, says PM Modi at BIMSTEC summit

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists - adt

    Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists

    Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon