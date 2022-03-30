KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more

According to various websites, Yash's net worth reportedly is around $7 million. He has a monthly salary of approx—Rs 6 lakh with a yearly income of Rs 70 lakh as of 2022.

The trailer for Rocking Star Yash's forthcoming film, KGF Chapter 2 has already had over 109 million views, which is a phenomenal success. Aside from that, the KGF Chapter 2 trailer has become the most viewed Indian trailer in 24 hours. Today, let us talk about the star Yash.



KGF star Yash was born in Karnataka on January 8, 1986. His father, Arun Kumar J, works as a bus driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Bangalore's BMTC Transport Service, and his mother, Pushpalata, is a homemaker.



Yash was born in Mysore and spent his childhood there. You may enjoy Yash if you enjoy the action-comedy and enjoyable severe movie. Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda is his given name.



Aside from his worth, he earns an income of Rs 6 lakhs per year through movies, wages, advertisements, and songs. His own investments, such as real estate and stocks, are also included. Aside from that, he charges brands Rs 60 lakh rupees for endorsements.



House: Yash lives in a prestigious Karnataka neighbourhood. This Real Estate Property is estimated to be worth about Rs.5 crores.



Cars: Yash has a sizable car collection. Yash has a few of the world's most luxurious automobiles. Yash's car brands include Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

