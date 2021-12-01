  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do

    First Published Dec 1, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might not go on honeymoon after their wedding; here's what they will do after becoming 'Mr and Mrs'

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    A few days are left for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding held on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Reports are there that the couple will have other wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet that start from December 6.

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    It is said that many celebs from Mumbai are flying out on December 4 and the wedding festivities will begin on 6th. It is said that more than 40 hotels are booked for Katrina and Vicky's guests. Bollywood filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    According to reports, Katrina Kaif will be back to work after her wedding. After saying 'I Do' to Vicky, she will fly back to Mumbai on December 11 and throw a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry and media.

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    Later, Katrina will join work and start shooting for Merry Christmas with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. It is reported that the shooting will start in the city and later shift to other outdoor locations. On the other hand, Vicky is also busy with Meghna Gulzar's Sir Manekshaw biopic, which will go on floors early in 2022. Hence they have no time for honeymoon. 

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    Yesterday, one media report suggested that one of Vicky's family members is unhappy about making Katrina a part of the Kaushal parivaar. Also Read: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    One of the important and senior members reportedly said that the member doesn't want the actress to become a part of the family and has done all in one’s own not to let this marriage happen. But, Vicky and Katrina decided to move out of that part of the family and live in a separate house post marriage to keep their distance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)

    Spider man no way home to bob biswas dont look up amd more things you watch in december drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this RCB

    Did Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor break-up? Truth or rumours? Read this

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 7 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 5 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS] scj

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun on Dec 4-dnm

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun on Dec 4

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 preview: Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 preview: Manchester United vs Arsenal headliner clash set to become mouth-watering

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet United Nations gcw

    At least 37 per cent of world's population has never used internet, reveals United Nations

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)

    Spider man no way home to bob biswas dont look up amd more things you watch in december drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)

    Video Icon