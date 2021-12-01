Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might not go on honeymoon after their wedding; here's what they will do after becoming 'Mr and Mrs'

A few days are left for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding held on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Reports are there that the couple will have other wedding functions like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet that start from December 6.

It is said that many celebs from Mumbai are flying out on December 4 and the wedding festivities will begin on 6th. It is said that more than 40 hotels are booked for Katrina and Vicky's guests. Bollywood filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif will be back to work after her wedding. After saying 'I Do' to Vicky, she will fly back to Mumbai on December 11 and throw a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends in the industry and media.

Later, Katrina will join work and start shooting for Merry Christmas with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. It is reported that the shooting will start in the city and later shift to other outdoor locations. On the other hand, Vicky is also busy with Meghna Gulzar's Sir Manekshaw biopic, which will go on floors early in 2022. Hence they have no time for honeymoon.

Yesterday, one media report suggested that one of Vicky's family members is unhappy about making Katrina a part of the Kaushal parivaar.