Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, and more dazzle in gorgeous outfits for Navratri - See Photos

From Katrina Kaif to Jahnvi Kapoor, actresses were seen looking stunning in their attire at a Navratri event in Thrissur, Kerala. This event was hosted by Kalyanaraman family.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandana, Priya Varrier, Sonakshi Sinha, and Janvi Kapoor all traveled to Kerala to partake in a Navratri puja hosted by the Kalyanaraman family. T.S. Kalyanaraman is the chairman of Kalyan Jewellers.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

In a stunning red saree adorned with a delicate floral pattern, Katrina Kaif exudes sheer beauty while gracing a photo with her radiant smile. Her flowing tresses left loose contribute to her overall grace and charm.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

Priya Varrier opted for a pink lehenga featuring a choli with a deep neckline for the special occasion. To complement her attire, she adorned herself with a golden necklace.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

On the same occasion, Sonakshi Sinha made a stylish choice by donning a vibrant red sharara suit, which she elegantly paired with a golden necklace.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

Shilpa Shetty graced the occasion in a captivating red lehenga choli. The choli itself was adorned with a charming floral print, and she enhanced her look with a stunning golden choker.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely graceful in a pastel pink saree, which featured a shimmering golden border. To complement her attire, she adorned herself with a lovely golden necklace.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

For the occasion, Jahnvi Kapoor opted for a charming lilac-colored saree, accentuated by a subtle silver border. She completed her look with a matching silver necklace and a pair of elegant silver earrings.

Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

Rashmika Mandana looked radiant in a long, golden-colored anarkali kurta adorned with exquisite prints. She complemented her outfit with a beautiful golden necklace.