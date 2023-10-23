Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, and more dazzle in gorgeous outfits for Navratri - See Photos

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    From Katrina Kaif to Jahnvi Kapoor, actresses were seen looking stunning in their attire at a Navratri event in Thrissur, Kerala. This event was hosted by Kalyanaraman family.

    article_image1

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandana, Priya Varrier, Sonakshi Sinha, and Janvi Kapoor all traveled to Kerala to partake in a Navratri puja hosted by the Kalyanaraman family. T.S. Kalyanaraman is the chairman of Kalyan Jewellers.

    article_image2

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    In a stunning red saree adorned with a delicate floral pattern, Katrina Kaif exudes sheer beauty while gracing a photo with her radiant smile. Her flowing tresses left loose contribute to her overall grace and charm.

    article_image3

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    Priya Varrier opted for a pink lehenga featuring a choli with a deep neckline for the special occasion. To complement her attire, she adorned herself with a golden necklace.

    article_image4

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    On the same occasion, Sonakshi Sinha made a stylish choice by donning a vibrant red sharara suit, which she elegantly paired with a golden necklace.

    article_image5

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty graced the occasion in a captivating red lehenga choli. The choli itself was adorned with a charming floral print, and she enhanced her look with a stunning golden choker.

    article_image6

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    Kriti Sanon looked absolutely graceful in a pastel pink saree, which featured a shimmering golden border. To complement her attire, she adorned herself with a lovely golden necklace.

    article_image7

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    For the occasion, Jahnvi Kapoor opted for a charming lilac-colored saree, accentuated by a subtle silver border. She completed her look with a matching silver necklace and a pair of elegant silver earrings.

    article_image8

    Instant Bollywood/ Instagram

    Rashmika Mandana looked radiant in a long, golden-colored anarkali kurta adorned with exquisite prints. She complemented her outfit with a beautiful golden necklace.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leo Collection: Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram sets record for highest shows of Vijay starrer rkn

    Leo Collection: Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram sets record for highest shows of Vijay starrer

    Britney Spears makes revelation; shares ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake ended '3 year relationship' via text vma

    Britney Spears makes revelation; shares ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake ended '3 year relationship' via text

    Indian Panorama 2023 announces 54th IFFI: Malayalam film 'Aattam' to be opening feature film anr

    Indian Panorama 2023 announces 54th IFFI: Malayalam film 'Aattam' to be opening feature film

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut yells 'Siyaapaa'; actress grooves with Mannara Chopra on 'London Thumakda' vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut yells 'Siyaapaa'; actress grooves with Mannara Chopra on 'London Thumakda'

    12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals film's production time says, 'spent 4 years of my life' SHG

    12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals film's production time says, 'spent 4 years of my life'

    Recent Stories

    Cross border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute snt

    Cross-border camaraderie: Pakistan's Intikhab Alam remembers friend Bishan Singh Bedi in heartfelt tribute

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket snt

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Revisiting the Indian spin legend's top 5 spells in Test cricket

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute AJR

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute

    How a Swiggy delivery boy helped a Bengalurean who ran out of fuel late night vkp

    How a Swiggy delivery boy helped a Bengalurean who ran out of fuel late night

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend

    RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: Records that made the spin wizard a legend

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 9-11 attack, Mumbai terror strike, Tsunami but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life says Yasi Qauda

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: '9/11, 26/11, Tsunami... but this was the worst brutality I ever saw in my life'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Crime Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 in broad daylight (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Cash worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from BMW X5 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon