Katrina Kaif birthday: Did you know the actress has a Kashmiri link?

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday today, on July 16. She has been active in the film industry for nearly two decades. Here are some interesting facts about the actor that her fans must know of; take a look.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s celebrating her first birthday since her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal. And to celebrate the special day, the Bollywood couple left for the Maldives on Friday where they rang in Katrina’s birthday. Through all these years in the industry, Katrina grew to become one of the most popular and loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has worked with all three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, and has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

On her birthday, for all the Katrina Kaif fans out there, here are some interesting facts that one must know about her. Katrina was born in the year 1983 in Hong Kong. At the age of just 14, she moved to Hawaii with her family, after which she shifted to London. Katrina's father Mohammad Kaif was a British businessman of Kashmiri origin. At the same time, her mother Suzanne Turquotte is of British origin. When Katrina was young, her parents got divorced. After that, her mother took care of her and all her siblings. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Birthday: Luxury cars, properties, assets and more; check out her net worth

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif started her career with the film ‘Boom’ in the year 2003. The film, which also had Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover, saw Katrina in the boldest avatar of hers to date. ‘Boom’ was produced by Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff. The director of the film, Kayzad Gustad saw Katrina in a fashion show. After this, she was cast in the film. ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot’s new motion poster; check out

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

However, Katrina got recognition from Salman Khan's film 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. In the last almost two decades of her career, she has worked in many films including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Thugs of Hindostan.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, at the age of 14, won a beauty contest in Hawaii. After this, she got her first modelling assignment for a jewellery campaign. She did freelance modelling in London. She walked the ramp for London Fashion Week. During this, she used to come to India with her friend. Katrina has also been in the news due to her personal life and her relationships that included Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram