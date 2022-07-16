Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif birthday: Did you know the actress has a Kashmiri link?

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday today, on July 16. She has been active in the film industry for nearly two decades. Here are some interesting facts about the actor that her fans must know of; take a look.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif’s celebrating her first birthday since her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal. And to celebrate the special day, the Bollywood couple left for the Maldives on Friday where they rang in Katrina’s birthday. Through all these years in the industry, Katrina grew to become one of the most popular and loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has worked with all three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, and has become one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    On her birthday, for all the Katrina Kaif fans out there, here are some interesting facts that one must know about her. Katrina was born in the year 1983 in Hong Kong. At the age of just 14, she moved to Hawaii with her family, after which she shifted to London. Katrina's father Mohammad Kaif was a British businessman of Kashmiri origin. At the same time, her mother Suzanne Turquotte is of British origin. When Katrina was young, her parents got divorced. After that, her mother took care of her and all her siblings.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Birthday: Luxury cars, properties, assets and more; check out her net worth

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif started her career with the film ‘Boom’ in the year 2003. The film, which also had Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover, saw Katrina in the boldest avatar of hers to date. ‘Boom’ was produced by Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff. The director of the film, Kayzad Gustad saw Katrina in a fashion show. After this, she was cast in the film.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot’s new motion poster; check out

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    However, Katrina got recognition from Salman Khan's film 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'. In the last almost two decades of her career, she has worked in many films including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Thugs of Hindostan.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, at the age of 14, won a beauty contest in Hawaii. After this, she got her first modelling assignment for a jewellery campaign. She did freelance modelling in London. She walked the ramp for London Fashion Week. During this, she used to come to India with her friend. Katrina has also been in the news due to her personal life and her relationships that included Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor. For many years both were in a live-in relationship, reportedly. Both had a breakup in the year 2016. In the year 2021, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal. On the work front, Katrina Kaif is now going to be seen in Phone Booth and Tiger 3.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise sets a new record becomes the first Indian film to do THIS drb

    Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sets a new record, becomes the first Indian film to do THIS

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi here is what she said drb

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi; here’s what she said

    Exclusive I lost my Bollywood debut to star kid: Ieshaan Sehgaal on nepotism and more drb

    I lost my Bollywood debut to star kid: Ieshaan Sehgaal on nepotism and more

    Recent Stories

    COVID Day 1 of free booster drive sees 16 fold jump Bihar Delhi Haryana top 5 states to receive jab gcw

    Day 1 of free booster drive sees 16-fold jump; Bihar, Delhi, Haryana top 5 states to receive jab

    Sabarimala temple to open for 5 days starting today for monthly pooja gcw

    Sabarimala temple to open for 5 days starting today for monthly pooja

    Box office report Shabaash Mithu Hit The First Case Rocketry The Nambi Effect Thor Love and Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Not Shabaash Mithu or Hit: The First Case, this movie earned most on Friday

    Back anyone but Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson to defeated rivals gcw

    'Back anyone but Rishi Sunak': Boris Johnson asks defeated rivals

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Recent Videos

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon