    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 5:00 AM IST
    Come Christmas and the most awaited get together is of the Kapoor clan. From Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor with kids to Karishma Kapoor, Aadar Jain with Tara Sutaria and more attended the Christmas get together at Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s residence.

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    When you talk about Christmas and Bollywood, the first thing that pops into one’s mind is the big Christmas lunch that the Kapoor clans host each year. And maintaining their yearly tradition, this year too, the Kapoors did host their lunch. It was attended by many including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and more. Check out the pictures from Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations at his residence:

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally tested negative of Covid-19, ending her isolation period right in time. The actress went for the Kapoor Christmas celebration along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids – Taimur and Jeh. This is the first time since contracting Covid-19 that Kareena stepped out of the house.

    ALSO READ: 

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Karishma Kapoor also attended the party along with her daughter. The 90s’ one of the most loved actresses, Karishma, dressed up in a pretty red dress, perfectly matching up with the Christmas festive mood.

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Aadar Jain with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria was also present at the party. Tara Sutaria looked like a Greek goddess in her white tube dress while Aadar donned a printed beachy-vibe shirt.

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra walked hands in hands as they arrived at the Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s residence for the party.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Christmas together, wrapped in each other’s arms; see pics

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Joining the siblings – Aadar and Armaan were their parents, Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain posed with her husband upon her arrival.

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was also one of the guests at the party. She wore a summery printed yellow dress paired up with converse sneakers.

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Navya Naveli Nanda was accompanied by her younger brother, Agastya Nanda. Agastya kept his look basic with ice-blue denim and a black t-shirt. He also appeared to carry a Christmas present for the host with himself.

