Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, Kara explores a period of economic strain and uncertainty. The story revolves around Karasamy, a man compelled to return to crime after losing his family land. Over a tense 16-day period, he struggles to survive and protect his loved ones. Dhanush delivers a strong and dependable performance, supported by a cast that adds both emotional depth and occasional lightness, while the music complements the film’s mood without overpowering it.

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