- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside SRH Star Abhishek Sharma’s ₹15 Crore Amritsar Mansion & Its Calm Luxury Interiors
Inside SRH Star Abhishek Sharma’s ₹15 Crore Amritsar Mansion & Its Calm Luxury Interiors
Abhishek Sharma, India’s rising cricket star, owns a ₹15 crore mansion in Amritsar. His residence blends Punjabi heritage. Here’s a closer look at the stylish home that reflects his grounded lifestyle.
Exterior And Entry
The property is secured by a massive black sliding gate, ensuring privacy. A lush green front yard welcomes visitors, highlighted by a traditional metal-and-wooden swing, a favourite spot for Abhishek and his family to relax during the off-season.
Neutral Theme
Inside, the house follows a “Calm Luxury” palette. Cream walls, pastel yellow accents, and rich wooden frames create a timeless aesthetic. The interiors balance sophistication with warmth, reflecting Punjabi hospitality.
Living Space
The main hall integrates the living area with a high-end kitchen. Gold-and-cream upholstered furniture adds a premium touch, mirroring Abhishek’s personal taste. The open-plan design emphasizes space and comfort.
Spiritual Core
A dedicated Puja room serves as the spiritual heart of the mansion. The family gathers here daily, underscoring traditional values that keep Abhishek grounded despite his global fame.
Market Value
The Amritsar property is valued at ₹15 crore in 2026. Premium land in gated colonies has appreciated significantly, making it a stable investment compared to volatile vertical markets in Mumbai.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.