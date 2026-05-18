Amul celebrated Saif Ali Khan's new Netflix film 'Kartavya' with a 'BUTTERVYA' topical. The creative, praised by Netflix India, Red Chillies, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, features a caricature of Saif in his film's look.

Dairy brand Amul has marked the release and growing buzz around Saif Ali Khan's latest film 'Kartavya' with a new topical, continuing its long-running tradition of responding to major moments in Indian pop culture.

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Shared on Amul's official Instagram page, the artwork features the brand's signature animated style, with a caricature of Saif Ali Khan dressed in a cream suit and dark sunglasses. Adding its trademark wordplay, the topical carries the headline "BUTTERVYA," blending the title Kartavya with Amul butter.

Praise for Amul's Creative Topical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) The tagline reads, "Amul FULFILS ITS DUTY." Netflix India commented, "no one butter for this than Saif."

Red Chillies Entertainment also praised the creative, writing, "Amul ne bhi apna kartavya nibha diya" (Amul has also fulfilled its duty). Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's wife, reposted the caricature on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My love. Always the best."

About the Film 'Kartavya'

'Kartavya', starring Saif Ali Khan in a cop avatar, is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, known for 'Bhakshak'. The film premiered on Netflix on May 15.

Saif Ali Khan on the 'Moral Tale'

Speaking to ANI about the project, Saif Ali Khan described the film as "a heroic, moral tale" supported by meaningful storytelling. "The production house is quite strong, especially with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, which has consistently backed meaningful stories. It's a heroic, moral tale. This film is another such example, much like Bakshak, which they previously produced. And Pulkit is a very good director. When I read this story, I liked it a lot," Saif said.

The actor also spoke about the filmmaking process and working environment on the project. "Is film mein kaam karne ka tareeka thoda hatke tha... bhaut maza aya. Pulkit ek bhaut ache writer and director hai. The atmosphere was like an independent film. Everyone was working more than their duty," he added.

Described as a character-driven crime drama, 'Kartavya' explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence against an investigative backdrop. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles, and is backed by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. (ANI)