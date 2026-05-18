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Inside PHOTOS Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Beautiful Village-Style Mumbai Home ‘Roop Katha’
Pankaj Tripathi’s Mumbai home ‘Roop Katha’ features a village-style design with simple, earthy interiors. The inside photos reflect his grounded lifestyle, blending traditional charm with modern comfort in Mumbai.
From Bihar to Bollywood
Pankaj Tripathi came from a small village, Belsand in Bihar, to become a top Bollywood actor. Even with all the success, he lives a comfy and stylish life in Mumbai. While the city is his main base, he loves escaping to his simple, village-style house for some peace and quiet.
Minimalist Comfort in Mumbai
Tripathi's Mumbai apartment is designed for comfort, not for show. You won't find any flashy things here. Instead, he has used earthy colours, natural materials, and a practical design. It's the perfect peaceful spot for an actor who likes to keep things simple in a busy city like Mumbai.
Serene Retreat at Roop Katha
Everyone's talking about Pankaj Tripathi's Madh Island home, 'Roop Katha'. It looks just like a peaceful village cottage, full of greenery and rustic charm. The mud-inspired walls and calm vibe have made it a hit on social media. This house shows his love for his village roots and gives him a break from the limelight.
Glimpses of Roop Katha
The actor doesn't post many home tours on his Instagram, but you can find pictures of 'Roop Katha' on other pages. Fans absolutely love the house's traditional interiors, open courtyards, and artistic touches. All these things show Tripathi's simple and authentic style, which is just like his personality.
Inside Tripathi’s Personal Space
His rooms are full of special things like handcrafted furniture, family photos, and decor inspired by nature. He often explains why he chose each piece. It shows he cares more about comfort, sustainability, and memories than about having a super fancy house.
New Apartments, Simple Life
In 2025, news came out that Pankaj Tripathi bought two new apartments in Mumbai for almost Rs 11 crore. This showed he's doing well financially, but for him, it's just an investment. His real charm is in his simple lifestyle and his peaceful Madh Island home, which he prefers over glamour.
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