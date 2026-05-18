The heart of the show will remain unchanged, with Jitendra Kumar returning as Abhishek Tripathi, the engineering graduate-turned-panchayat secretary. Alongside him, familiar characters played by Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy are expected to reprise their roles, bringing back the charm of Phulera.

What To Expect Next Season

While story details are still under wraps, expectations are high for another slice-of-life narrative filled with humor, emotions, and rural simplicity. If the previous seasons are any indication, Panchayat Season 5 is likely to continue its heartfelt storytelling and strong character-driven drama that made it a fan favorite.