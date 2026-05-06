The film has now reached ₹146.50 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of ₹173.88 crore. Overseas, it has collected ₹57.15 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹231.03 crore. Trade analysts have officially declared it a ‘Superhit,’ making it a major comeback success for Akshay Kumar. Despite competition from Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film continues to perform steadily.

With this success, expectations are now high for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, set to release on June 26, 2026.

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