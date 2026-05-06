- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar Starrer Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs. 230 Cr, Becomes Superhit
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar Starrer Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs. 230 Cr, Becomes Superhit
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues its impressive box office run, showing unexpected growth on Day 19. With strong word-of-mouth and steady collections, the film has now officially earned the Superhit
Strong Hold in Third Week Defies Trends
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, is performing remarkably well even in its third week. Unlike most big releases that slow down after the second week, this horror-comedy has maintained a firm grip at the box office. The film’s consistent performance reflects strong audience engagement and repeat viewership, especially among family audiences.
Day 19 Jump Highlights Word-of-Mouth Success
On its 19th day (Tuesday), the film saw a noticeable increase in earnings despite being a weekday. After collecting ₹1.60 crore on Monday, the film jumped to ₹2.25 crore on Tuesday across 4,397 shows. This growth indicates powerful word-of-mouth publicity, which continues to bring audiences to theatres. The film’s unique blend of humor and horror is clearly resonating with viewers.
Crosses ₹230 Cr Worldwide, Declared Superhit
The film has now reached ₹146.50 crore net in India, with a domestic gross of ₹173.88 crore. Overseas, it has collected ₹57.15 crore, taking the worldwide gross to ₹231.03 crore. Trade analysts have officially declared it a ‘Superhit,’ making it a major comeback success for Akshay Kumar. Despite competition from Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film continues to perform steadily.
With this success, expectations are now high for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, set to release on June 26, 2026.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh Film Slows but Nears Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.