One X user said, "Tomorrow she will proclaim Shakespeare overrated. Little learning is harmful, and she demonstrated it like no other!!! Such persons should avoid speaking in public in order to appear knowledgeable. Just do your job, which is acting." Another person called Dananeer "dumb" in response to the Devdas overrated argument.

Another X user added, "What a shallow and ignorant perspective of Devdas. Reducing a masterpiece like that to casual comments demonstrates a profound lack of comprehension of cinema. Not every viewpoint deserves to be spoken, especially when it rejects something so famous so casually. "Very disappointing, Dananeer," he added to the internet criticism of Devdas' overblown comment.

One more user commented on Dananeer Mobeen and the Devdas overrated row, "Holy crap, is she irritating. I couldn't even get through the entire thing. Please sit her down and explain what a 'tragedy' means in the literary sense. Or, better still, quit give her the darn mike and save us all the hassle."