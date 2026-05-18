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Pakistani Actress Dananeer Mobeen Under Fire for Criticising Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas; Here’s What She Said
Dananeer Mobeen was slammed online for calling Devdas overrated in a recent interview. The comments went viral on Indian and Pakistani social media after Dananeer's new film, Mera Lyari, struggled at the box office following its May 8 release.
Dananeer Mobeen Under Fire
Dananeer shared his opinion during a chat with Mashion, who asked him to select a famous film he considers overrated. Dananeer picked Devdas and asked, "What's the story?" This famous story has an alcoholic, a lady with low self-esteem, and a woman who is pushed by the man. What makes it so memorable? Why is everyone so excited? I get the settings, grandeur, and clothes, but what about the story? Why do we glorify alcoholism?
Dananeer Mobeen Devdas' inflated words arouse controversy
After the interview tape was shared, social media users criticised Dananeer Mobeen for rejecting Devdas without knowing its sorrowful message. Several critics said that during one of Dananeer's concerts, Dananeer had dressed as Paro, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character in Devdas, which made the Devdas overrated statements look contradictory and contributed to the criticism.
Dananeer Mobeen Under Fire
One X user said, "Tomorrow she will proclaim Shakespeare overrated. Little learning is harmful, and she demonstrated it like no other!!! Such persons should avoid speaking in public in order to appear knowledgeable. Just do your job, which is acting." Another person called Dananeer "dumb" in response to the Devdas overrated argument.
Another X user added, "What a shallow and ignorant perspective of Devdas. Reducing a masterpiece like that to casual comments demonstrates a profound lack of comprehension of cinema. Not every viewpoint deserves to be spoken, especially when it rejects something so famous so casually. "Very disappointing, Dananeer," he added to the internet criticism of Devdas' overblown comment.
One more user commented on Dananeer Mobeen and the Devdas overrated row, "Holy crap, is she irritating. I couldn't even get through the entire thing. Please sit her down and explain what a 'tragedy' means in the literary sense. Or, better still, quit give her the darn mike and save us all the hassle."
Dananeer Mobeen Under Fire
The film Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and released in 2002, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. The film is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel and is widely recognised as one of Indian cinema's most iconic works, with accolades for its emotive storytelling, visual extravaganza, and well-known music.
The Devdas adaptation is frequently praised for its rich set design and intricate clothes, which helped define its majestic appearance. Devdas is frequently cited by critics and moviegoers as a crucial reference point for large-scale Hindi cinema productions, and the picture has strong cultural recall more than two decades after its premiere, making Dananeer Mobeen's Devdas overrated statement particularly problematic for many fans.
The Devdas
The Devdas Dananeer Mobeen issue erupted after Dananeer's recent film, Mera Lyari, had major commercial difficulties. Mera Lyari, considered by many spectators as Pakistan's response to India's blockbuster Dhurandhar series, premiered in Pakistani theatres on May 8 but allegedly sold just 22 tickets and was pulled from multiple screens on the first day due to poor reception.
The conflict between Dananeer Mobeen's exaggerated comment about Devdas and the fondness many viewers have for Devdas has kept the matter trending online. The backlash comes at a critical moment for Dananeer, as Mera Lyari struggles at the box office, and it demonstrates how comments on beloved films can swiftly spark passionate debate on social media.
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