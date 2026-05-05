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Kara Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush Starrer Kara Shows Positive Trend Despite Weekday Drop
Kara Box Office Collection Day 6: Kara, led by Dhanush, is holding steady at the box office after its April 30 release. With consistent collections and growing buzz, the period drama is showing a promising early run
Steady Box Office Growth Despite Weekday Dip
Directed by Vignesh Raja, Kara has maintained a stable trajectory in its first week. The film has earned Rs 25.15 crore (India net), with a gross of Rs 29.05 crore. While collections dipped on Monday (Rs 1.80 crore), the overall trend remains positive, supported by strong weekend performance.
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Strong Weekend Performance and Global Push
The film saw solid numbers over its opening weekend, collecting Rs 5.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.00 crore on Sunday. Occupancy stayed above 25% across thousands of shows. Internationally, Kara added Rs 9.65 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 38.70 crore in six days—highlighting its growing global appeal.
Period Drama Backdrop and Ensemble Cast
Set against the 1991 Gulf War, Kara explores a fuel crisis impacting a Tamil Nadu coastal town. The story follows Karasamy, a man drawn back into danger to protect his people. The film features a strong supporting cast including Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaram, Karunas, and M. S. Bhaskar.
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