Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony

    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Television comedy artists Sushmita and Jagappa dropped pictures from their mehendi ceremony that took place on November 18, 2023.

    article_image1

    Sushmita and Jagappa got married on November 20, 2023, in Bangalore and their auspicious muhurta wedding took place at 10 a.m.

    article_image2

    The couple took to their social media to share pictures and a glimpse of their mehendi designs and and the decor. 

    article_image3

    For the pre-wedding festivities, Sushmita wore a pink printed lehenga and Jagappa wore a white kurta with a Nehru jacket which was the same as his wife's lehenga. 

    article_image4

    Movie stars, Kannada television comedy reality shows, and serial actors such as Neha Gowda, Anupama Gowda, and more attended the wedding.

    article_image5

    The couple has been part of many shows and have also performed the roles of husband and wife on stage. 

    article_image6

    A few months ago, at a private channel show, Sushmitha proposed to Jagappa on air by offering him a ring.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between main characters RBA

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between leads

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read) RKK

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals ATG

    Jagaddhatri Puja 2023: Date, time, muhrat, and puja rituals

    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here RKK

    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here

    Recent Stories

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras specifications leaked likely to feature dual periscope telephoto gcw

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras, specifications leaked; likely to feature dual periscope telephoto

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala's Thrissur; arrested anr

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala’s Thrissur; arrested

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between main characters RBA

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between leads

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details AJR

    Mumbai Police arrests man for death threats to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath; check details

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon