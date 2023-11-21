Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony

Television comedy artists Sushmita and Jagappa dropped pictures from their mehendi ceremony that took place on November 18, 2023.

Sushmita and Jagappa got married on November 20, 2023, in Bangalore and their auspicious muhurta wedding took place at 10 a.m.

The couple took to their social media to share pictures and a glimpse of their mehendi designs and and the decor.

For the pre-wedding festivities, Sushmita wore a pink printed lehenga and Jagappa wore a white kurta with a Nehru jacket which was the same as his wife's lehenga.

Movie stars, Kannada television comedy reality shows, and serial actors such as Neha Gowda, Anupama Gowda, and more attended the wedding.

The couple has been part of many shows and have also performed the roles of husband and wife on stage.

A few months ago, at a private channel show, Sushmitha proposed to Jagappa on air by offering him a ring.