Kangana Ranaut to Mamta Kulkarni to Ankita Lokhande: 11 Actresses Who Faced Casting Couch in Bollywood

Eleven Bollywood actresses bravely share their experiences with the casting couch and sexual harassment within the film industry.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

Listed below are a few renowned actresses who have discussed their own encounters with sexual harassment.

Ankita Lokhande revealed facing the casting couch twice, once early in her career and again during her transition from TV to films.

Tisca Chopra recounted an incident with a top director early in her career, describing him as 'reptile-like.'

Kalki Koechlin declined a producer's late-night dinner invitation linked to a film role that never materialized.

Kangana Ranaut faced an abusive relationship and casting couch experiences, including inappropriate advances on the set of 'Tanu Weds Manu.'

Swara Bhaskar, outspoken on various issues, revealed losing film roles for refusing to compromise and shared her experiences with harassment.

Swara Bhaskar detailed a director's harassment, including late-night calls and inappropriate hotel room invitations, advising actresses to prioritize their dignity.

Surveen Chawla shared her casting couch experiences in the South Indian film industry while transitioning from TV to films.

Surveen Chawla expressed relief at not encountering the casting couch in Bollywood but acknowledged its prevalence in the South Indian film industry.

Payal Rohatgi accused director Dibakar Banerjee of inappropriate behavior, alleging he asked her to lift her shirt. Banerjee denied the allegations.

Sherlyn Chopra accused a film producer of sexual advances, alleging he asked her to rehearse intimate scenes without cameras and subsequently filed an FIR.

Radhika Apte revealed being propositioned with a film role on the condition of sleeping with someone, highlighting the prevalence of the casting couch.

Radhika Apte recounted a South Indian actor's flirtatious behavior and a blatant proposition involving sleeping with someone for a Bollywood film role.

Mamta Kulkarni accused filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi of demanding sexual favors in exchange for a role in the film 'China Gate.'

Chitrangada Singh described an uncomfortable experience on the set of 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz,' feeling objectified due to repeated demands for intimate scenes.

Chitrangada Singh criticized director Kushan Nandy for his language and insistence on reshooting and prolonging an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

